Liveperson Inc (LPSN) CEO Robert P Locascio Sold $786,246 of Shares

CEO of Liveperson Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert P Locascio (insider trades) sold 12,663 shares of LPSN on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $62.09 a share. The total sale was $786,246.

LivePerson Inc along with its subsidiaries provides digital engagement solutions offering a cloud-based platform which enables businesses to proactively connect with consumers through chat, voice, and content delivery. LivePerson Inc has a market cap of $4.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.130000 with and P/S ratio of 11.40. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with LivePerson Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Robert P Locascio sold 12,663 shares of LPSN stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $62.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Policy & General Counsel Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of LPSN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $70.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.97% since.

SVP, Global & Corp Controller Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of LPSN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $70.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.97% since.

SVP, Global & Corp Controller Daryl Carlough sold 138 shares of LPSN stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.1% since.

SVP, Global & Corp Controller Daryl Carlough sold 204 shares of LPSN stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $65.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.53% since.

