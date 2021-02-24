Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Glenn Darrel Sanford Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Darrel Sanford (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of EXPI on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $63.17 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. eXp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $9.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.790000 with a P/E ratio of 396.34 and P/S ratio of 6.48. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with eXp World Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $63.17. The price of the stock has increased by 4.15% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $80.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.77% since.

CEO of eXp Realty Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $76.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.49% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $80.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.8% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $58.74. The price of the stock has increased by 12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Randall D Miles sold 30,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $74.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.17% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 30,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $59.17. The price of the stock has increased by 11.19% since.

10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $53.5. The price of the stock has increased by 22.97% since.

