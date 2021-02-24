>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Glenn Darrel Sanford Sold $1.3 million of Shares

February 24, 2021 | About: EXPI +3.69%

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Darrel Sanford (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of EXPI on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $63.17 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. eXp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $9.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.790000 with a P/E ratio of 396.34 and P/S ratio of 6.48. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with eXp World Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $63.17. The price of the stock has increased by 4.15% since.
  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $80.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.77% since.
  • CEO of eXp Realty Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $76.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.49% since.
  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $80.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.8% since.
  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $58.74. The price of the stock has increased by 12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Randall D Miles sold 30,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $74.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.17% since.
  • Director Randall D Miles sold 30,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $59.17. The price of the stock has increased by 11.19% since.
  • 10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $53.5. The price of the stock has increased by 22.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXPI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)