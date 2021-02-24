Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) COO Douglas W. Thompson Sold $2.7 million of Shares

COO of Texas Roadhouse Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas W. Thompson (insider trades) sold 30,083 shares of TXRH on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $89.67 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a full-service casual dining restaurant chain, offering an assortment of steaks, ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, vegetable plates, hamburgers, salads, and sandwiches. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a market cap of $6.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.030000 with a P/E ratio of 211.17 and P/S ratio of 2.77. The dividend yield of Texas Roadhouse Inc stocks is 0.39%. Texas Roadhouse Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Texas Roadhouse Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Gregory N Moore sold 1,300 shares of TXRH stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $87.58. The price of the stock has increased by 8.51% since.

Chief Marketing Officer S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,662 shares of TXRH stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has increased by 5.59% since.

Chief Marketing Officer S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of TXRH stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has increased by 5.59% since.

Chief Marketing Officer S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of TXRH stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $85. The price of the stock has increased by 11.8% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TXRH, click here