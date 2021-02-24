>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Wesco International Inc (WCC) EVP Supply Chain & Operations Hemant Porwal Sold $662,530 of Shares

February 24, 2021 | About: WCC +3.56%

EVP Supply Chain & Operations of Wesco International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hemant Porwal (insider trades) sold 8,262 shares of WCC on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $80.19 a share. The total sale was $662,530.

WESCO International Inc is a distributor of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating and original equipment manufacturer products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistics services. WESCO International Inc has a market cap of $4.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.100000 with a P/E ratio of 60.08 and P/S ratio of 0.32. WESCO International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated WESCO International Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with WESCO International Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Supply Chain & Operations Hemant Porwal sold 8,262 shares of WCC stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $80.19. The price of the stock has increased by 4.88% since.
  • Director Lynn M Utter sold 1,250 shares of WCC stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $81.16. The price of the stock has increased by 3.62% since.
  • Director James Louis Singleton sold 1,500 shares of WCC stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $81.75. The price of the stock has increased by 2.87% since.
  • Director Lynn M Utter sold 625 shares of WCC stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $82.59. The price of the stock has increased by 1.83% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WCC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)