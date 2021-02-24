Wesco International Inc (WCC) EVP Supply Chain & Operations Hemant Porwal Sold $662,530 of Shares

EVP Supply Chain & Operations of Wesco International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hemant Porwal (insider trades) sold 8,262 shares of WCC on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $80.19 a share. The total sale was $662,530.

WESCO International Inc is a distributor of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating and original equipment manufacturer products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistics services. WESCO International Inc has a market cap of $4.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.100000 with a P/E ratio of 60.08 and P/S ratio of 0.32. WESCO International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated WESCO International Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with WESCO International Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Supply Chain & Operations Hemant Porwal sold 8,262 shares of WCC stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $80.19. The price of the stock has increased by 4.88% since.

Director Lynn M Utter sold 1,250 shares of WCC stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $81.16. The price of the stock has increased by 3.62% since.

Director James Louis Singleton sold 1,500 shares of WCC stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $81.75. The price of the stock has increased by 2.87% since.

Director Lynn M Utter sold 625 shares of WCC stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $82.59. The price of the stock has increased by 1.83% since.

