Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Palomar Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mac Armstrong (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of PLMR on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $87.03 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Palomar Holdings Inc has a market cap of $2.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.790000 with a P/E ratio of 116.18 and P/S ratio of 14.31.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of PLMR stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $87.03. The price of the stock has increased by 5.47% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of PLMR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $98.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Heath A Fisher sold 6,500 shares of PLMR stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $102.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.15% since.

President Heath A Fisher sold 12,500 shares of PLMR stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $109.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.52% since.

Chief Underwriting Officer Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of PLMR stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $110.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.58% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PLMR, click here