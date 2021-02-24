Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Standard Motor Products Inc (NYSE:SMP)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Standard Motor Products Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company is organized into two major operating segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. Standard Motor Products Inc has a market cap of $921.188 million; its shares were traded at around $41.040000 with a P/E ratio of 15.65 and P/S ratio of 0.86. The dividend yield of Standard Motor Products Inc stocks is 1.83%. Standard Motor Products Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Standard Motor Products Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Standard Motor Products Inc. .

For the last quarter Standard Motor Products Inc reported a revenue of $282.7 million, compared with the revenue of $241.3 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $1.1 billion, a decrease of 0.8% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Standard Motor Products Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 2.7% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $2.51 for the year, a decline of 1.2% from the previous year. Over the last five years Standard Motor Products Inc had an EPS growth rate of 3.5% a year. The Standard Motor Products Inc had an operating margin of 9.92%, compared with the operating margin of 8.53% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Standard Motor Products Inc is 8.19%. The profitability rank of the company is 8 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Standard Motor Products Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $19.5 million, compared with $10.4 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $22.5 million, compared with $28.5 million in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is at a comfortable level of 48.1. Standard Motor Products Inc has a financial strength rank of 7 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $41.040000, Standard Motor Products Inc is traded at close to its historical median P/S valuation band of $42.24. The P/S ratio of the stock is 0.86, while the historical median P/S ratio is 0.87. The intrinsic value of the stock is $58.43 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock lost 12.03% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of SMP, click here.