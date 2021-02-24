R1 Rcm Inc (RCM) COO John M. Sparby Sold $2.8 million of Shares

COO of R1 Rcm Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John M. Sparby (insider trades) sold 100,461 shares of RCM on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $28.14 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

R1 RCM Inc provides management services to hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers across US. The company offers services to efficiently manage cycle operations such as patient registration, insurance, and medical treatment documentation. R1 RCM Inc has a market cap of $7.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.700000 with a P/E ratio of 87.75 and P/S ratio of 3.49.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

