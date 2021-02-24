Fortive Corp (FTV) SVP - CFO Charles E Mclaughlin Sold $961,866 of Shares

SVP - CFO of Fortive Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles E Mclaughlin (insider trades) sold 14,322 shares of FTV on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $67.16 a share. The total sale was $961,866.

Fortive Corp is a United States based company diversified industrial growth company. It has two business segments namely, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. Fortive Corp has a market cap of $22.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.640000 with a P/E ratio of 15.45 and P/S ratio of 3.58. The dividend yield of Fortive Corp stocks is 0.42%. Fortive Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Fortive Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP - CFO Charles E Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of FTV stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $67.16. The price of the stock has increased by 0.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP - Human Resources Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of FTV stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $67.23. The price of the stock has increased by 0.61% since.

Senior Vice President William W Pringle sold 24,314 shares of FTV stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $66.91. The price of the stock has increased by 1.09% since.

VP - Chief Accounting Officer Christopher M. Mulhall sold 284 shares of FTV stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $67.23. The price of the stock has increased by 0.61% since.

VP - Chief Accounting Officer Christopher M. Mulhall sold 660 shares of FTV stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $66.54. The price of the stock has increased by 1.65% since.

VP - Chief Accounting Officer Christopher M. Mulhall sold 5,765 shares of FTV stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $71.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.08% since.

