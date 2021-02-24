>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LSE: BMV) and Auric Network Provide Funding Updates

February 24, 2021 | About: LSE:BMV -7.97%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd (“BMV”), a London Stock Exchange listed mining company (LSE:BMV) is pleased to announce that it recently received a second tranche of non-dilutive funding from Auric Network Limited, (“Auric”), a Hong Kong based company, as prepayment for gold at a 20% discount to the market price of gold at the time of delivery.

BMV expects a third funding tranche on the week of the 15th, March 2021 that is designated for construction at Geochang (Kochang).

Aidan Bishop, Founding Director at BMV, states, “As investors continue to battle the effects of the global pandemic, demand for gold has unequivocally strengthened and Bitcoin, which is being seen as digital gold, recently climbed to new all time highs. We are excited to be in partnership with Auric Network and Mine Foundation, utilizing a next-generation investment platform with a fully decentralized currency.”

Focused on providing a platform that offers financial inclusion, the tokens issued on the Mine Foundation platform will be directly linked to the delivery of gold from the South Korean mines.

South Korea is one of the world’s largest adopters of cryptocurrency and trades substantial daily volumes on various exchanges. The market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has increased from $400 billion to $1.4 trillion over the last 6 months, with companies like Tesla investing into the space and showing support for this new asset class.

Currently, Auric Network is listed on Uniswap.org, a blockchain-based exchange. To learn more, follow Auric Network on Twitter at @auric_network and BMV at @bluebirdIR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224006229/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)