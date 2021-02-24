>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Root to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 24, 2021 | About: ROOT -1.92%

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. ( ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced that management will present and host meetings at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum, the AIFA Conference 2021, the JMP Securities Technology Conference, the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference, and the Truist Securities Technology, Internet, and Services Conference. Details for each event can be found below (times listed in EST):

Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
Date:
Time:
 Friday, February 26th, 2021
12:10 p.m.
AIFA Conference 2021
Date:
Time:
 Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021
10:10 a.m. (no webcast)
JMP Securities Technology Conference
Date:
Time:
 Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021
4:00 p.m.
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference
Date:
Time:
 Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021
5:00 p.m.
Truist Securities Technology, Internet, and Services Conference
Date:
Time:
 Wednesday, March 10th, 2021
11:20 a.m.

To watch and listen to the live webcast, please visit the Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com. A replay will be archived on the same website following the call.

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Contacts

Media:

Tom Kuhn
Director of Communications
[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Joe Laroche
Director of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Source: ROOT, INC.

ti?nf=ODE1OTU2MSMzOTk1MTcwIzIwMjE4MTA=
a7e89da6-2837-4d3b-9917-39e2872797d7

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)