>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

International Paper acquires Berkley Molded Fiber division

February 24, 2021 | About: NYSE:IP +1.26%

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

International Paper has acquired Berkley International's Molded Fiber (pulp) manufacturing division, Berkley MF LLC, for an undisclosed purchase price. Calabasas Capital served as exclusive financial advisor to Berkley.

International Paper acquires Berkley Molded Fiber division

After seven years of manufacturing outside of Los Angeles, Berkley moved operations into an 80,400 square foot state of the art molded fiber manufacturing plant outside of Reno, Nevada in 2019.

Berkley International works with high growth CPG companies who are looking to utilize their sustainable packaging technology for ecommerce and food packaging applications. Berkley MF provides in house design, manufacturing and distribution of custom molded fiber packaging products. Berkley is focused on bringing the domestic molded pulp manufacturing sector a cost-competitive alternative to single use plastic, and foam-based packaging mediums like EPS (Styrofoam).

Berkley International, the former parent company will continue to serve their customers and engaged in the sales of molded fiber products.

The International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is an American pulp and paper company, the largest such company in the world. It has approximately 56,000 employees, and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Contact: Eric Berkley, [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-acquires-berkley-molded-fiber-division-301235176.html

SOURCE Berkley International


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)