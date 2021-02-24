>
THE BANK OF FINCASTLE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of The Bank of Fincastle - BFTL

February 24, 2021 | About: NAS:FXNC +1.21% OTCPK:BFTL +3.51%

PR Newswire

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 24, 2021

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of The Bank of Fincastle (OTCPK: BFTL) to First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Fincastle will receive only either $3.30 in cash or 0.1649 shares of First National common stock, or a combination of 80% First National stock and 20% cash, for each share of Fincastle that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-bftl/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

