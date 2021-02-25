Gamesys Group PLC Announces ISS ESG Rating and UN Global Compact Signatory

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc, (OTC PINK:JKPTF) a leading international online gaming operator has been recognised as 'Prime Status' by ISS, the prestigious environment, social and governance (ESG) rating scheme. This status is reserved for the very top performing companies in each sector.

The ISS ESG rating scheme evaluates companies against a comprehensive suite of over 100 metrics relating to a broad range of ESG issues. Only those organisations that are best positioned to manage ESG risks and opportunities are attributed 'Prime Status'.

The Group's ISS Prime Status is complemented by strong performance in a number of other ESG rating schemes, including Vigeo Eiris, Bloomberg and FTSE4Good. Further, the Group was recently recognised as the industry leader in the Employer of the Year and Operator of the Year categories and highly commended in the Safer Gambling category, at the prestigious industry EGR Awards.

Kevin Clegg, Sustainability Director, said: "We are delighted to have achieved ISS Prime Status, which is the culmination of several workstreams that we have put into place to establish Gamesys as industry leaders for ESG. We've set up the Gamesys Foundation, launched a target to become operationally carbon neutral this year, introduced a global Human Rights Policy and are proud to have recently become signatories of the UN Global Compact. The latter solidifies our ongoing commitment to best practice in relation to human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Alongside all this is, of course, our unwavering commitment to responsible gambling. We take player wellbeing extremely seriously and undertake extensive measures to mitigate problem gambling and to promote socially responsible play."

For more information about the Group's approach to sustainability please see www.gamesysgroup.com. For information about the work of the Gamesys Foundation please see https://gamesysfoundation.org/.

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.megawayscasino.com).

