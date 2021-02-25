Noram Receives Results for CVZ-64: High of 1860 ppm Intersection of 250ft (76.2m) Averaging 1077 ppm of Lithium

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-64. The Company completed core hole CVZ-64 at a depth of 422 feet (128.6 m) and was pleased to note that this is yet another hole in which mineralization essentially began at surface. An interval of 250 ft (76.2 m) was intersected from 22 ft (6.7 m) to 272 ft (82.9 m).
Figure 1a) Strip Log of CVZ-64 outlining the various claystone types encountered at depth from the surface to 422 ft (128.6 m) b) Zeus Property map showing a) location of current Indicated and Inferred resources at >900ppm Li cut-off; b) location of drill sites completed or in progress (seen in green) to date for the Phase V 2020 program. Proposed drill sites not yet explored indicated in white.
Sample No.
From (ft)
To (ft)
Depth to Top (m)
Depth to Base (m)
Li (ppm)
1710229
22
32
6.7
9.8
940
1710230
32
42
9.8
12.8
480
1710231
42
52
12.8
15.8
880
1710232
52
62
15.8
18.9
860
1710233
62
72
18.9
21.9
730
1710240
72
82
21.9
25.0
1770
1710241
82
92
25.0
28.0
1010
1710242
92
102
28.0
31.1
1430
1710243
102
112
31.1
34.1
1740
1710244
112
122
34.1
37.2
1860
1710245
122
132
37.2
40.2
1260
1710246
132
142
40.2
43.3
900
1710247
142
152
43.3
46.3
1130
1710248
152
162
46.3
49.4
1090
1710249
162
172
49.4
52.4
1620
1710250
172
182
52.4
55.5
1150
1710251
182
192
55.5
58.5
900
1710252
192
202
58.5
61.6
970
1710253
202
212
61.6
64.6
1000
1710255
212
222
64.6
67.7
890
1710256
222
232
67.7
70.7
870
1710257
232
242
70.7
73.8
730
1710258
242
252
73.8
76.8
620
1710259
252
262
76.8
79.9
1230
1710260
262
272
79.9
82.9
870
1710261
272
282
82.9
86.0
690
1710262
282
292
86.0
89.0
730
1710263
292
302
89.0
92.0
580
1710264
302
312
92.0
95.1
550
1710265
312
322
95.1
98.1
670
1710266
322
332
98.1
101.2
640
1710267
332
342
101.2
104.2
710
1710268
342
352
104.2
107.3
650
1710269
352
362
107.3
110.3
490
1710270
362
372
110.3
113.4
450
1710271
372
382
113.4
116.4
490
1710272
382
392
116.4
119.5
610
1710273
392
402
119.5
122.5
396
1710274
402
412
122.5
125.6
429
1710275
412
422
125.6
128.6
377
Table 1 - Summary of sample results from CVZ-64 from surface to depth of 422 ft.
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Noram Ventures Inc.
Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is a Canadian-based junior exploration company with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resource, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE."
Noram's long-term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America, and Asia.
Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramventures.com
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
/s/ "Anita Algie"
Director and CFO
Office: (604) 553-2279
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
