Electrolux publishes 2020 Annual Report

February 25, 2021 | About: OTCPK:ELUXY +2.17%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Annual Report for 2020 has been published on the Group's website as of today.

The Annual Report can be downloaded in pdf format here and will be distributed in mid-March 2021 to shareholders who have requested it.

"The coronavirus pandemic in 2020 had a severe impact on all aspects of society, including on our consumers and our business. We have all experienced challenging times but I believe that our execution and consumers' response validate that we have the right strategy in place. The financial performance improved significantly during the year as a consequence of an attractive product offer and agile execution", said Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO.

As from 2020, the Electrolux Annual Report includes a climate report based on the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) recommendations. The purpose of the report is to assess how climate change could affect Electrolux in the long term, but also the role Electrolux plays in mitigating climate change.

The previous online information, the Annual Review, has been revised to provide a more long-term focus. Therefor it is incorporated into the section for Investor Relations within the Electrolux Group website and is no longer part of the annual reporting. The new section on the website, Electrolux for Investors, includes for example information on Electrolux strategy, illustrative case stories and market information.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72
Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET on February 25, 2021

