NICE inContact CXone Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Contact Center Innovation in Europe, Australia

NICE

today announced that NICE inContact has been given the Best Practices Award for the 2020 Australia Cloud Contact Center Growth Excellence Frost Radar Awards, as well as the 2020 European Contact Center as Service Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award by analyst firm Frost & Sullivan. These recognitions in the European and Australian markets underscore the agility and flexibility of NICE inContact [url="]CXone[/url], a market-leading cloud customer experience platform, and its ability to support contact centers anywhere in the world as they navigate an increasingly turbulent customer service landscape.Contact centers across the world are charged with delivering consistently exceptional customer experiences amid rapidly evolving customer preferences. For example, under the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more consumers are turning to digital channels, such as company websites, online chat and email as opposed to traditional agent-assisted channels like phone. In fact, according to the [url="]NICE+inContact+CX+Transformation+Benchmark%2C+Consumer+Wave[/url], 42 percent of consumers report relying on websites more often than before the pandemic. NICE inContact CXone helps global contact centers stay ahead of changing behaviors and provides the foundation for seamless, flexible, and omnichannel interactions.“Across the globe, contact centers have been put to the test this year,” said. “Agents and managers alike had to learn how to ensure experience consistency while making the transition to full-time remote work – in less than 48 hours in some cases. As a company that measures our success through the achievements of our customers, these recognitions by Frost and Sullivan are a validation of our collective efforts to keep consumer experiences thriving amid disruption. This also reflects our strong commitment to and investments in those and other markets globally.”The 2020 Australia Cloud Contact Center Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award is awarded to recipients following in-depth interviews, analysis, and secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. Candidates are benchmarked against criteria, including innovation scalability, research and development, product portfolio, mega trends leverage, customer alignment, growth pipeline, vision and strategy, sales and marketing, revenue growth, and market share growth. The 2020 European Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award recognizes organizations that help moving contact centers transform the customer experience.NICE inContact CXone delivers the [url="]world%26rsquo%3Bs+most+comprehensive+digital-first+omnichannel+offering[/url] in the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market. With digital-first omnichannel, CXone makes it possible for organizations of all sizes across the globe to reach more customers, using voice and a vast range of digital channels such as SMS text, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, or WhatsApp – all unified on the CXone cloud customer experience platform.NICE inContact works with organizations of all sizes to create extraordinary and trustworthy customer experiences that create deeper brand loyalty and relationships that last. With NICE inContact CXone™, the industry’s most complete cloud customer experience platform, we combine best-in-class Customer Analytics, Omnichannel Routing, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligence, all on an Open Cloud Foundation to help any company transform every single customer interaction. See how our customer-centric expert services, innovative software, extensive ecosystem of valuable partnerships, and over a decade of global experience can help you transform every experience and customer relationship for lasting results. NICE inContact is recognized as a market leader by the leading industry analyst firms. [url="]www.niceincontact.com[/url](Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. [url="]www.nice.com[/url]NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: [url="]www.nice.com%2Fnice-trademarks[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005371/en/