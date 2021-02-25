>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend

February 25, 2021 | About: TFX +1.33%

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (: TFX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents ($0.34) per share of common stock. The dividend is payable March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021. Additional information about Teleflex can be obtained from the company’s website at www.teleflex.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Source:
Teleflex Incorporated
Jake Elguicze
Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations
610-948-2836

ti?nf=ODE1Mzc4MSMzOTc4NjI2IzIwMDQ2NTA=
6ec4c3e9-1b35-4f6e-8450-24e978c2640e

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)