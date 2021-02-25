Biodesix CEO Scott Hutton Selected as One of Top 25 Biotech CEOs of 2021

[url="]Biodesix%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced that The Healthcare Technology Report announced Chief Executive Officer, Scott Hutton, as one of the [url="]Top+25+Biotech+CEOs+of+2021[/url].

The Healthcare Technology Report noted that the past twelve months, more than any other period in recent history, have showcased the outstanding talent, ingenuity, and determination of the world’s leading biotechnology executives and their organizations. Hutton was chosen from hundreds of nominees and was one of the executives that stood out for his continued dedication to patient care, and for significant contributions to the advancement of medicine.“I am truly honored by this recognition, but must also extend the award to the entire Biodesix team who had the sense of urgency and resilience to achieve remarkable goals during the pandemic,” stated Mr. Hutton. “I am extremely proud of everything that the Biodesix team accomplished in 2020­—our work to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection rates resulted in new learnings and a stronger commitment to be the leader in fighting disease through accurate diagnostic testing with rapid results. The Biodesix team is incredibly energized for what lies ahead in 2021 and beyond.”Since joining Biodesix in 2018, Hutton has led the company through multiple acquisitions, fostered the commercialization of novel diagnostic tests and protocols in [url="]response+to+the+COVID-19+pandemic[/url], and taken Biodesix public through its October 2020 [url="]Initial+Public+Offering+%28IPO%29[/url]. Biodesix was [url="]named+Company+of+the+Year[/url] by the Colorado BioScience Association in 2019, and Hutton was [url="]named+2020+CEO+of+the+Year-USA[/url] by CEO Monthly magazine in January 2021.The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.Biodesix is a leading diagnostic company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix is the first company to offer six non-invasive tests for patients with diseases of the lung. Biodesix launched the SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR™ test and the Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab in response to the global pandemic and virus that impacts the lung and causes COVID-19. The blood based Biodesix Lung Reflex® strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat® and VeriStrat® tests to support treatment decisions with results in 72 hours, expediting time to treatment. The blood based Nodify Lung™ nodule risk assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2® and the Nodify CDT™ tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. Biodesix also collaborates with many of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. For more information about Biodesix, visit [url="]biodesix.com[/url].This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. 