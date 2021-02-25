Moody's Analytics Earns Category Leader in All Four Chartis ALM Report Quadrants

Moody’s Analytics is a Category Leader in a new [url="]report[/url] from Chartis Research. “ALM Technology Systems, 2021: Market and Vendor Landscape” evaluates more than 20 vendors of asset and liability management (ALM) technology systems.

Banks across the world use our solution to analyze and optimize their balance sheets. Managing their balance sheets effectively in turn allows our customers to view risk more holistically, leading to better business decisions.







“In this moment, as uncertainty persists, banks are even more intensely focused on their balance sheets,” said Olivier Brucker, Senior Director at Moody’s Analytics. “Our customers rely on Moody’s Analytics capabilities to assess their positions and their risks. Earning the Category Leader status in all four of the areas detailed in this report reflects our complete solution for these essential functions.”







Moody’s Analytics continues investing in capabilities that enhance our customers’ balance sheet management and bridge silos between market risk and credit risk. As part of this strategy, [url="]Moody%27s+acquired+ZM+Financial+Systems[/url] last December. Financial institutions use ZMFS solutions—in securities and fixed-income analytics, credit-adjusted ALM, liquidity risk management, and more—to identify and monitor the risk and value in their balance sheets. Those capabilities contributed to Moody’s Analytics results in this report.







About Moody’s Analytics







Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our [url="]website[/url] or connect with us on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].







Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion in 2020, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.





