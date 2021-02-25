Veritone Receives Industry Star Award from the 13th Annual Media Excellence Awards

[url="]Veritone[/url], Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, [url="]aiWARE%26trade%3B[/url], today announced that it has been recognized as the winner of the Industry Star Award in the [url="]13th+Annual+Media+Excellence+Awards[/url]. The Industry Star Award honors one company each year that has defined groundbreaking and innovative technologies that have changed the way consumers interact with business to enhance their everyday lives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005113/en/











[url="]%3Cb%3EVeritone+Attribute%3C%2Fb%3E[/url], an AI-enabled marketing attribution solution that correlates broadcast ad placements of all formats, including pre-produced spots, organic mentions and live reads, with website interaction data in near real-time.







[url="]%3Cb%3EVeritone+Attribute%3C%2Fb%3E[/url], an AI-enabled marketing attribution solution that correlates broadcast ad placements of all formats, including pre-produced spots, organic mentions and live reads, with website interaction data in near real-time.



[url="]%3Cb%3EVeritone+Discovery%3C%2Fb%3E[/url], an AI-powered content search and analysis application that provides the ability to quickly search media for spoken words, faces, logos, objects, sentiment and more in near-real time.







[url="]%3Cb%3EVeritone+Discovery%3C%2Fb%3E[/url], an AI-powered content search and analysis application that provides the ability to quickly search media for spoken words, faces, logos, objects, sentiment and more in near-real time.



[url="]%3Cb%3EVeritone+Digital+Media+Hub%3C%2Fb%3E[/url], a cloud-native, AI-enabled media management portal designed for content owners in sports, film, TV, news, and media enterprises. The application allows content creators to immediately access, search, manage, share and license media including videos, still images and audio.







[url="]%3Cb%3EVeritone+Digital+Media+Hub%3C%2Fb%3E[/url], a cloud-native, AI-enabled media management portal designed for content owners in sports, film, TV, news, and media enterprises. The application allows content creators to immediately access, search, manage, share and license media including videos, still images and audio.



[url="]%3Cb%3EVeritone+Automate+Studio%3C%2Fb%3E[/url], a low-code, web-based workflow designer tightly integrated with Veritone aiWARE that enables organizations to rapidly build and deploy AI-powered workflows and integrate resulting insights into business applications and processes with little to no AI expertise necessary.







Veritone’s [url="]award-winning%2C+innovative+AI-enabled+solutions[/url] for TV and radio broadcasters, studios, production teams, advertisers and sports organizations provide a holistic view of their data, both structured and unstructured, and easily deliver the right content and insights to the right audience at the right time. But, it is Veritone’s innovations driving the same success across industries outside of media and entertainment –– including the energy, government, legal and compliance markets –– that is its key differentiator.“We’re thrilled to be recognized with the Industry Star Award as part of the 13th Annual Media Excellence Awards program,” said Ryan Steelberg, president of Veritone. “Our customers’ pain points –– which encompass everything from archiving, licensing, discovery and sharing of content assets to analysis and even proof-of-performance for advertisements –– have been especially prominent during this challenging year. Our work with organizations like the NCAA, iHeartMedia, the United States Tennis Association, the San Francisco Giants and CBS News to help them create, manage, share, monetize and analyze their content has truly made a difference not just for our customers, but for millions of consumers worldwide.”[url="]Veritone%26rsquo%3Bs+AI-enabled+solutions[/url] drive digital transformation for leading media and entertainment companies. By automating and simplifying content accessibility, searchability, distribution and analysis, organizations can discover content in new ways, drive operational efficiencies and generate new revenue streams. In one instance, Veritone’s AI applications were able to help [url="]an+account+executive+at+Beasley+Media+Group[/url] close more than $400,000 worth of business in 2020, during the pandemic, by easily demonstrating the value of advertising in simple, quantifiable ways.Veritone’s AI solutions for media and entertainment include:“The winners of the 13th Annual Media Excellence Awards are outstanding examples of how critical it is to keep moving forward, thriving and pushing ourselves to create and innovate within the industry amidst a challenging year,” said Sarah Miller, CEO of Axis Entertainment and founder of the Media Excellence Awards. “We’re proud to recognize Veritone as this year’s Industry Star Award winner and a prime example of an organization whose innovation and leadership has significantly impacted the industry for many years to come.”Now in their 13th year, the Media Excellence Awards are recognized as the most influential global awards show that honors innovation and leadership in mobile entertainment, lifestyle and technology. The Media Excellence Awards are produced and supported by Axis Entertainment, Inc and Media Mavens Podcast.For more information on Veritone’s award winning AI solutions for media and entertainment, please visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.veritone.com%2Fsolutions%2Fmedia-entertainment%2F[/url].Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.The Media Excellence Awards are the most prestigious and influential organization that recognizes and honors leaders and innovation of the highest level to best of breed companies who excel in mobile entertainment, technology and media. The MEAs are an established annual award program that recognizes execution of corporate approach, consumer services, consumer experiences, content creation, and marketing devices or revenue generators for the mobile entertainment industry. For more information, please visit [url="]www.mediaxawards.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005113/en/