Sanderson Farms, Inc. Reports Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2021





SANDERSON FARMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations







(Unaudited)







(In thousands, except per share amounts)







Three Months Ended





January 31,







2021







2020



Net sales



$







909,306















$







823,078











Cost and expenses: Cost of sales











839,322























823,524











Selling, general and administrative











56,599























49,485























895,921























873,009











Operating income (loss)











13,385























(49,931







)



Other income (expense) Interest expense











(638







)















(1,188







)



Other











3























2























(635







)















(1,186







)



Income (loss) before income taxes











12,750























(51,117







)



Income tax expense (benefit)











3,272























(12,541







)



Net income (loss)



$







9,478















$







(38,576







)



Earnings (loss) per share: Basic



$







0.42















$







(1.76







)



Diluted



$







0.42















$







(1.76







)



Dividends per share



$







0.44















$







0.32

















SANDERSON FARMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(In thousands)







January 31, 2021







October 31, 2020



(unaudited)



(1)



Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents



$







50,090







$







49,061



Accounts receivable, net











167,711















147,546



Inventories











325,672















290,007



Refundable income taxes











31,901















33,977



Prepaid expenses and other current assets











61,735















57,544



Total current assets











637,109















578,135



Property, plant and equipment, net











1,223,169















1,224,746



Right-of-use assets











36,894















40,785



Other assets











5,092















5,365



Total assets



$







1,902,264







$







1,849,031



Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable



$







131,332







$







111,463



Dividends payable











9,823















-



Accrued expenses











94,277















98,663



Lease liabilities











14,253















13,981



Total current liabilities











249,685















224,107



Long-term debt











55,000















25,000



Claims payable and other liabilities











12,615















12,175



Deferred income taxes











142,841















141,672



Long-term lease liabilities











22,641















26,804



Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock











22,326















22,251



Paid-in capital











90,900















90,420



Retained earnings











1,306,256















1,306,602



Total stockholders' equity











1,419,482















1,419,273



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$







1,902,264







$







1,849,031









(1)







The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at October 31, 2020, was derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date, but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.





Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $909.3 million compared with $823.1 million for the same period a year ago. The Company reported net income of $9.5 million, or $0.42 per share, for the quarter compared with a net loss of $38.6 million, or $1.76 per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.“Our results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 reflect continuing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and higher feed grain prices, but we ended the quarter on a strong note amidst encouraging end-market trends and remain optimistic about the future,” said Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Sanderson Farms, Inc. “While market prices for boneless breast meat produced at our plants that process larger birds for food service customers remained under pressure during the first two months of the quarter, we saw more favorable trends in January and February. Retail demand remains strong and, as a result of both improved pricing and product mix, average prices for tray pack products sold to retail grocery store customers were higher when compared with the same period a year ago, and prices continue to reflect a good supply and demand balance in that market. Demand and prices for jumbo wings strengthened seasonally during the quarter, and market prices averaged above last year’s first quarter.“Our employees are our most important asset, and our operations have continued to run efficiently and safely despite the ongoing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to their heroic efforts. Our employees have allowed us to continue to produce and deliver poultry products to our customers and contribute to a stable food supply.“In addition to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, our employees, managers, contractors and independent contract poultry producers in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi have navigated an historic weather event over the past two weeks. Because of the record low temperatures, power failures, snow and ice, and hazardous road conditions, we were unable to operate our processing plants, deliver day old chicks to broiler farms on our regular schedule, pick up hatching eggs from breeder farms and place those eggs in our hatcheries, or manufacture and deliver chicken feed to the farms of our independent contract poultry producers. Fortunately, none of our facilities were damaged, our employees remained safe, and we returned to normal operations at all our facilities on February 22, 2021, except the Hazlehurst, Mississippi, processing plant, which resumed normal operations on February 23, 2021. However, our live production supply chain experienced interruptions and losses similar to a hurricane. We lost 455,000 broilers in houses that lost power, water or feed, or had roofs collapse under the weight of snow and ice. We were forced to humanely euthanize 545,000 chicks in our Texas hatcheries and were unable to pick up and place 703,000 hatching eggs in our hatcheries. We deeply regret the losses incurred due to extraordinary circumstances beyond our control or our independent contract poultry producers’ control.“As a result of these interruptions, we will have approximately 1.6 million fewer chickens to process at our Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas processing plants over the next ten weeks. These losses represent just under one percent of the head we expected to process during our second fiscal quarter. In addition, breeder and broiler chickens exposed to extreme temperatures typically suffer some performance losses over their lives. While the Company is insured for these catastrophic events, it retains $2.75 million of the risk and is subject to a seven-day deductible under its business interruption coverage. We will work with our insurance partners over the next few months to quantify these losses. Our primary focus as we managed through this weather event was to ensure the safety of our employees, contractors and independent contract producers, and the health and wellbeing of the animals under our care. I am grateful for everyone associated with Sanderson Farms for their resourcefulness and sheer determination. Working with our public utility and fuel suppliers, local authorities and emergency management authorities, our employees and contract poultry producers enabled the Company to mitigate what could have been a much more significant impact on our operations and the animals under our care.”Overall market prices for poultry products were higher during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. Compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the average realized prices of the Company’s retail tray pack products were approximately 3.1 percent higher, boneless breast meat quoted market prices were approximately 10.5 percent higher, tender quoted market prices increased by approximately 27.4 percent, and jumbo wing quoted market prices were higher by 34.3 percent. Quoted market prices for bulk leg quarters were approximately 26.4 percent lower during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. The Company’s average feed cost per pound of poultry products processed was higher by 1.3 percent compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020, and prices paid during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 for corn and soybean meal, the Company’s primary feed ingredients, increased 8.9 percent and 27.5 percent, respectively, compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020.“Both corn and soybean balance tables reflect very tight supplies heading into the 2021 planting season,” added Sanderson. “Since May 2020, the USDA has lowered its estimate of ending corn stocks for the current crop year by 1.8 billion bushels, and its current estimate stands at 1.5 billion bushels, compared to a ten-year average of 1.6 billion bushels. The USDA’s February estimate of ending soybean stocks also moved lower to a seven-year low of 120 million bushels. Market prices for both grains have moved significantly higher since August. Had we priced all of our grain needs for fiscal 2021 at yesterday’s Chicago Board of Trade futures contract prices, cash paid for feed grains during fiscal 2021 on fiscal 2020 volumes would be $325.4 million higher than during fiscal 2020.“We remain optimistic about poultry markets in 2021 for many reasons. Market prices for boneless breast meat produced for food service customers moved significantly higher during January and February, and we believe this is partly due to improved demand from quick serve food service customers who are promoting new chicken products. Market prices for chicken wings and tenders also improved, as those products are favored by food service customers with significant pick-up and delivery sales. We are optimistic that demand from food service customers will improve further once the COVID-19 vaccines are more widely distributed and consumers are more comfortable dining in restaurants. We also expect to see continued favorable demand from our retail grocery store customers as U.S. consumers continue to prepare more meals at home. With respect to the export markets, demand from customers in our traditional export markets has improved since December as a result, we believe, of higher crude oil prices, improved liquidity and favorable currency valuations. This improved demand environment is reflected in higher market prices for dark meat.”Sanderson concluded, “We believe we can continue to generate significant value for shareholders and other stakeholders by executing our organic growth strategy and being prudent with respect to capital allocation and other opportunities. We are continuing to evaluate the site for our next new poultry complex, and are confident in the opportunities created by our expanded facility footprint.”Sanderson Farms will hold a conference call to discuss this press release today, February 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central, 11:00 a.m. Eastern. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to a live internet broadcast of the conference call through the Company’s website at [url="]www.sandersonfarms.com[/url]. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 30 days. Those who would like to participate in the call can do so by dialing 833-685-0982 (ask to be joined into the Sanderson Farms, Inc. call).Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005232/en/