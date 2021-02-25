>
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. to Present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

February 25, 2021


KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced today that Matt Salem, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:15 AM ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KREF’s website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kkrreit.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-and-presentations[/url]. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.



About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.



KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at [url="]www.kkrreit.com[/url].

