>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Acushnet Holdings Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

February 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:GOLF -1.17%


Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:NYSE:GOLF) (“Acushnet”) published its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on February 25, 2021. The results are available via the Acushnet Investor Relations ([url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.acushnetholdingscorp.com%2Fir[/url]) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2Fcgi-bin%2Fbrowse-edgar%3Fcompany%3Dacushnet%26amp%3Bowner%3Dexclude%26amp%3Baction%3Dgetcompany[/url]) websites.



Acushnet will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 25, 2021 to review the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. A live webcast of that call will be available on the Acushnet Investor Relations website and a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.



ABOUT ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.



We are the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality excellence. Driven by our focus on dedicated and discerning golfers and the golf shops that serve them, we believe we are the most authentic and enduring company in the golf industry. Our mission - to be the performance and quality leader in every golf product category in which we compete - has remained consistent since we entered the golf ball business in 1932. Today, we are the steward of two of the most revered brands in golf – Titleist, one of golf’s leading performance equipment brands, and FootJoy, one of golf’s leading performance wear brands. Additional information can be found at [url="]www.acushnetholdingscorp.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005500/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)