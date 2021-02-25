TransUnion Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.075 per Share

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.075 per share for the fourth quarter 2020. The dividend will be payable on March 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 11, 2021.
About TransUnion (: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®
A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.
http://www.transunion.com/business
|[email protected]
|Telephone
|312-985-2860
