JD.com to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. ( JD and HKEX: 9618), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain based technology and service provider, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited fourth quarter and fully year 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 11, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.



JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 7:00 am, Eastern Time on March 11, 2021, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 11, 2021) to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2584734

CONFERENCE ID: 2584734

A telephone replay will be available from 10:00 am, Eastern Time on March 11, 2021 through 8:59 am, Eastern Time on March 19, 2021. The dial-in details are as follows:

US: +1-855-452-5696 or +1-646-254-3697 International：

Passcode: +61-2-8199-0299

2584734

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.

About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com is a leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain based technology and service provider. The company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. JD.com is the largest retailer in China, a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.

