VoIP-Pal Announces Intent to Seek an Interlocutory Appeal of the Cases in the Northern District of California

February 25, 2021 | About: VPLM +5%

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) ( VPLM) announces that it plans to file a motion to certify for interlocutory appeal the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California's denial of the motion to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction in Case Nos. 20-CV-02460-LHK, 20-CV-02995-LHK and 20-CV-03092-LHK. The Company hopes to obtain early review of this issue in an effort to overturn the Court's decision. VoIP-Pal has made a request to maintain the current stay in the Northern District of California pending the interlocutory appeal and intends to make a similar request to maintain the stay in the cases in the Western District of Texas. The Company is currently evaluating all of its legal options and will provide updates as developments unfold.

Additionally, VoIP-Pal CEO, Emil Malak has written an op-ed article published this week in CEOCFOMagazine.com regarding the Company’s legal battles. In the article, Mr. Malak describes a recent conversation he had with former VoIP-Pal CEO, Dr. Thomas Sawyer. Dr. Sawyer called his successor following the recent mandamus decision and encouraged him “to not give up the fight against Silicon Valley.” The complete op-ed can be accessed here.

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.
VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation ( VPLM) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

