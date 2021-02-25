>
Articles 

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

February 25, 2021 | About: EYPT -3.75%

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 4, 2021 to report its full year 2020 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.

To access the live conference call, please dial (877)-312-7507 (domestic) or (631)-813-4828 (international) and reference conference ID 1261618. A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website at the conclusion of the call.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for extended intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The Company has two commercial products: YUTIQ®, for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU®, for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investors:

Christina Tartaglia
Stern IR
Direct: 212-698-8700
[email protected]

Media Contact

Tom Gibson
GIBSON Communications, LLC
Direct: (201) 476-0322
[email protected]

