Synthetic Biologics to Report 2020 Year End Operational Highlights and Financial Results on March 4, 2021

February 25, 2021 | About: AMEX:SYN +5.52%

-- Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET --

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 25, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need, intends to report operational highlights and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 4, 2021, and will host a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET. The dial-in information for the call is as follows:

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. www.syntheticbiologics.com (PRNewsFoto/Synthetic Biologics, Inc.)

U.S. (toll free): 1-888-347-5280
International: +1 412-902-4280

Participants are asked to dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to register. The call will also be webcast over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1096/39984 . An archived replay of the call will be available for approximately ninety (90) days at the same URL, https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1096/39984beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion.

About Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN) is a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company's lead candidates are: (1) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent (a) microbiome damage, (b) Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), (c) overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, (d) the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and (e) acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients, and (2) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Synthetic Biologics' website at www.syntheticbiologics.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synthetic-biologics-to-report-2020-year-end-operational-highlights-and-financial-results-on-march-4-2021-301235317.html

SOURCE Synthetic Biologics, Inc.


