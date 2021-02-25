Encantado Awarded $400 - $700 Million Sandia National Laboratory TPTIT Contract

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encantado Technical Solutions ("Encantado"), a small business mentor-protégé joint venture between Edgewater (protégé) and ECS (mentor), has been named the prime awardee of the estimated $400 - $700 million Sandia National Laboratories Third-Party Telecommunications and Information Technology (TPTIT) Support Services contract. The contract covers a term of up to seven years (five-year base term with an option to renew for an additional two years). The blanket purchase agreement was awarded by the National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia, LLC (NTESS), to provide comprehensive enterprise and mission-embedded IT support for Sandia National Laboratories personnel and the lab's infrastructure at multiple locations across the United States. The Encantado team will be bolstered by second-tier subcontractors Information International Associates (IIA) and Amentum Services, Inc.

Leveraging Agile, DevSecOps, and system modernization best practices, Encantado will develop, engineer, and deploy enterprise IT systems, equipment, websites, and data management tools. The company will also provide mission computing services including scientific computing, high-performance computing (HPC), cloud, scripting and code development, and disaster recovery to support Sandia's mission objectives. Encantado will deliver end-user and service-desk support for approximately 14,000 classified and unclassified users and 150,000 devices, including the Sandia Systems Operations Center, on a 24x7x365 basis. Encantado will operate, maintain, and service Sandia's telecommunications network and telephone infrastructure, including wireless communications and mobile platforms.

Encantado is committed to the communities in which Sandia resides. As a result of this award, Encantado will create new job opportunities in the Albuquerque and Livermore regions. The company will also form a nonprofit foundation, which will promote local and regional STEM-related development programs and expand the area's digital workforce through training and professional development opportunities.

"We are honored to be selected for this Small Business award. Edgewater will leverage our deep institutional knowledge and experience with the Department of Energy and our strong partnership with industry leader ECS to deliver world-class IT services," said Dave Yockman, president of Edgewater. "We look forward to providing innovative and efficient IT service delivery to the Sandia National Laboratories."

"We are thrilled to support Sandia National Laboratories with our scalable, flexible, and comprehensive service-delivery model," said John Heneghan, chief operating officer of ECS. "We will leverage Encantado's Centers of Excellence and innovation labs focused on IT operations, cloud, cybersecurity, software modernization, and artificial intelligence to maximize Sandia's investments and achieve the labs' long-term IT strategy."

"The source selection team was concerned with striking the most advantageous balance between technical features, price and identified risk, which the Encantado proposal did," said Sandia subcontract manager Alex Riebli.

"This new subcontract is a key element in ensuring we are committed to small business at every level. This could open opportunities for small businesses at every cost level because this proves they can compete," said Sandia Small Business program manager Paul Sedillo. "This is big for the future, not just for Sandia, but for other sites that will see we were able to achieve this award, and others will most likely follow suit. Sandia is leading the way in awarding this major small business, high-dollar, highly visible subcontract."

About Encantado Technical Solutions, LLC

Encantado Technical Solutions, LLC is a Small Business Administration (SBA) approved Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture between Edgewater Federal Solutions, Inc. and ECS Federal, LLC. Encantado delivers leading-edge IT solutions to help federal civilian and defense customers achieve mission success.

About Edgewater Federal Solutions, Inc.

Edgewater Federal Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and has a long-standing record of excellence in supporting its federal customers, particularly the Department of Energy (DOE). Edgewater supports over 20 DOE customers, including program, staff, and site offices as well as management and operating contractors (M&Os). The company's services include enterprise IT, IA and cybersecurity, business process optimization, systems engineering, program management, and data science and analytics. Edgewater is a repeated awardee of such honors as Washington Post Best Work Places and Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. Edgewater holds CMMI, ISO, and FedRAMP certifications, and its' motto of "Our People. Your Edge." signifies the value and importance that the company holds for its' employees. Visit edgewaterit.com for more information.

About ECS Federal, LLC

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

ECS' parent company, ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors. ASGN and its divisions are viewed as best in class across multiple industries and have built an outstanding reputation for excellence over the past 33 years. ASGN is based in Calabasas, California, with multiple offices throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. To learn more, visit www.asgn.com.

