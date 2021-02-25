Amyris Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen 41 st Annual Health Care Conference, March 4 at 12:10 PM ET

Annual Health Care Conference, at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, March 9 at 1:30 PM ET

A webcast of the presentations and replays will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investors.amyris.com.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance' clean beauty skincare, Pipette' clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

