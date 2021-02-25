Carlos Eduardo L'Abbate Joins Anterix as Chief Technology Officer

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) has named Carlos Eduardo L'Abbate as the company's chief technology officer, where he will lead the company's technological vision to enable deployment of 900 MHz private broadband networks for utilities and critical infrastructure entities across the United States.

In his previous role as senior director of technology and architecture for the FirstNet Authority, L'Abbate led a team of engineers and vendors. He was responsible for advising the FirstNet Authority executive team and board of directors in the areas of technology and product development, vendor selection, future wireless standards, future customer needs, network architecture and future investments in technology.

"We are very excited to have Carlos join our leadership team at this important time as we are announcing our first customer agreements. He is a high-impact technology leader with experience evaluating and driving network evolution in both the private and public sectors," said Anterix President & CEO Rob Schwartz. "His decades of expertise in telecommunications, network architecture and strategic execution will be key as we work to provide utilities and critical infrastructure entities with the information and support they need to deploy 900 MHz private LTE networks."

Previously, L'Abbate was a co-founder and partner at the consulting firm Consult Agilis, offering services to wireless carriers, system integrators, and equipment vendors seeking to expand businesses in Latin America.

L'Abbate was also the senior director of radio Access Networks and Mobile Devices at Nextel International, where he worked from 1998 to 2014. At Nextel International, L'Abbate oversaw technology development, network architecture, technical vendor selection, and wireless network design for the company's networks in five countries.

Anterix continues to focus on utilizing its nationwide 900 MHz to empower communications platforms to support grid modernization efforts. L'Abbate joins a growing number of Anterix team members with previous experience in the utility and critical infrastructure sectors, including recent additions Vice President of Marketing Rafael Sulit and Vice President of Sales Richard Creegan. Sulit joined Anterix after eight years at National Grid, and Creegan was previously Vice President, North American Energy at Sensus.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE broadband solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations.

