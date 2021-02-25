>
Bio-Techne Announces ISO 14001:2015 Certification for the EMEA region of Bio-Techne.

February 25, 2021 | About: NAS:TECH

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a leading provider of proteins, antibodies and cytokines today announced that its sites in Abingdon, Langley, Rennes and Wiesbaden received ISO 14001:2015 certification for Environmental Management Systems. These Bio-Techne facilities provide Sales, Marketing, Purchasing, Order Processing, Warehousing, Distribution and Customer Services for the EMEA region.

ISO 14001 is an internationally recognized standard intended to provide a framework for companies to protect the environment and respond to changing environmental conditions. This achievement provides assurances to our customers that Bio-Techne is striving to contribute to the environmental pillar of sustainability.

"The EMEA team worked hard to become ISO 14001:2015 compliant and the certification is quite an achievement," said Dave Eansor, President Protein Sciences. "This certification reflects Bio-Techne's focus on minimizing its environmental impacts and I am very pleased with the team."

"I am proud of the EMEA team on this important accomplishment," said Kim Kelderman, President Genomics and Diagnostics. "Achieving ISO:14001:2015 compliance shows Bio-Techne's dedication to ongoing enhancement of our environmental performance."

"Environmental management is an integral core value and a vital part of Bio-Techne's culture," commented Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "This achievement is another milestone in our continuous drive toward sustainability."

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)

