CTI BioPharma to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Thursday, Mar. 4

February 25, 2021 | About: NAS:CTIC -0.92%

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2021

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference at 12:10 p.m. EST. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

CTI BioPharma Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cell Therapeutics, Inc.)

Presentation details:

Event: Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Thursday, Mar. 4, 2021
Time: 12:10 p.m. EST

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.
We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active late-stage development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, we have recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:

Maeve Conneighton/Maghan Meyers

+212-600-1902

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-biopharma-to-present-at-the-cowen-41st-annual-health-care-conference-on-thursday-mar-4-301235382.html

SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.


