Virtus Investment Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend On Common Stock

February 25, 2021 | About: NAS:VRTS +0.11%

PR Newswire

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 25, 2021

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.82 per common share for the first quarter of 2021.

The dividend will be paid on May 14, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2021.

Future declarations of dividends will be subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliated managers include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, and Sustainable Growth Advisers. Additional information is available at virtus.com.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-on-common-stock-301235167.html

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.


