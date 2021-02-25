Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Publication of its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Report

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) today announced the publication of its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Report. The inaugural report summarizes the Company's commitment to be environmentally and socially responsible, and highlights the Company's initiatives, goals and achievements related to ethics, its business, its employees and communities, and the planet.

Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "For more than 100 years, Standard Motor Products has strived to be a good corporate citizen to our employees, customers, business partners and the communities within which we operate. I am proud to share our inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Report, which describes the actions we have taken in 2020 and our initiatives for the future."

Through its social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, in 2020 the Company expanded its product offerings to promote a greener car parc; prevented more than 4,000 tons of waste from entering landfills; recycled an additional 18,000 gallons of used oil; prevented more than 2,000 tons of material from entering landfills through remanufacturing processes; increased diversity hiring and promotions; and enhanced company outreach to its communities and industry.

To read the Company's complete 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Report, visit the Environmental and Social Responsibility page at www.smpcorp.com.

About Standard Motor Products

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and nontraditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.

