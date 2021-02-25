Avient Corp (AVNT) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Avient Corp (NYSE:AVNT)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. PolyOne Corp is a chemical manufacturer that provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. Avient Corp has a market cap of $4.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.290000 with a P/E ratio of 31.02 and P/S ratio of 1.27. The dividend yield of Avient Corp stocks is 1.81%. Avient Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Avient Corp. .

For the last quarter Avient Corp reported a revenue of $997.0 million, compared with the revenue of $658.6 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $3.2 billion, an increase of 13.3% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Avient Corp had an average revenue growth rate of 1.5% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $1.45 for the year, a decline of 80.9% from the previous year. The Avient Corp had an operating margin of 5.84%, compared with the operating margin of 5.48% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Avient Corp is 5.66%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Avient Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $649.5 million, compared with $864.7 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $1.9 billion, compared with $1.3 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 2.5, which is not a favorable level. Avient Corp has a financial strength rank of 4 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $45.290000, Avient Corp is traded at 42.2% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $31.84. The P/S ratio of the stock is 1.27, while the historical median P/S ratio is 0.86. The stock gained 62.36% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of AVNT, click here.