Dominion Energy Inc (D) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Dominion Energy Inc is a producer and transporter of energy. It manages its daily operations through three operating segments namely Dominion Virginia Power of DVP, Dominion Energy and Dominion Generation. Dominion Energy Inc has a market cap of $58.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.170000 with and P/S ratio of 3.89. The dividend yield of Dominion Energy Inc stocks is 4.85%. Dominion Energy Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dominion Energy Inc. .

For the last quarter Dominion Energy Inc reported a revenue of $3.5 billion, compared with the revenue of $6.1 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $14.2 billion, a decrease of 14.5% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Dominion Energy Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 6.1% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was 57 cents for the year, compared with the earnings per share of $3.74 in the previous year. The Dominion Energy Inc had a decent operating margin of 14.5%, compared with the operating margin of 23.46% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Dominion Energy Inc is 24.37%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $71.170000, Dominion Energy Inc is traded at close to its historical median P/S valuation band of $72.10. The P/S ratio of the stock is 3.89, while the historical median P/S ratio is 3.39. The stock lost 16.9% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of D, click here.