Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Cincinnati Financial Corp is a property casualty insurance company. It provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers' compensation, personal auto and life insurance. Cincinnati Financial Corp has a market cap of $16.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $100.890000 with a P/E ratio of 13.40 and P/S ratio of 2.17. The dividend yield of Cincinnati Financial Corp stocks is 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Cincinnati Financial Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star.

For the last quarter Cincinnati Financial Corp reported a revenue of $2.7 billion, compared with the revenue of $2.2 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $7.5 billion, a decrease of 4.9% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Cincinnati Financial Corp had an average revenue growth rate of 8.9% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $7.49 for the year, a decline of 38.1% from the previous year. Over the last five years Cincinnati Financial Corp had an EPS growth rate of 17.9% a year. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Cincinnati Financial Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $900.0 million, compared with $767.0 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $845.0 million, compared with $846.0 million in the previous year. Cincinnati Financial Corp has a financial strength rank of 6 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $100.890000, Cincinnati Financial Corp is traded at 23.3% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $81.84. The P/S ratio of the stock is 2.17, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.83. The intrinsic value of the stock is $129.89 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock lost 3.9% during the past 12 months.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Dirk J Debbink bought 383 shares of CINF stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $91.6. The price of the stock has increased by 10.14% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of CINF, click here.