Ruane Cunniff Cuts Alphabet, Exits Mastercard

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

Alphabet

The Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) position was trimmed by 52.31%, impacting the portfolio by -4.19%.

The Internet media giant has a market cap of $1.39 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.28 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 19.21% and return on assets of 13.92% are outperforming 76% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 5.11.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 0.34% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%

Wayfair

The Wayfair Inc. (W) holding was reduced by 23.23%, impacting the portfolio by -1.88%.

The company, which operates in the e-commerce industry, has a market cap of $27.06 billion and an enterprise value of $28.24 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on assets of -4.79% is underperforming 75% of companies in the retail - cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.69 is above the industry median of 0.54.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Cunniff with 1.74% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.61% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%.

Liberty Broadband

The firm trimmed its Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK) stake by 4.54%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.17%.

The company, which operates in the telecommunications industry, has a market cap of $35.17 billion and an enterprise value of $36.09 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 2.12% and return on assets of 1.82% are outperforming 57% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.3.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.20% of outstanding shares, followed by Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31% and Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25%.

Jacobs Engineering

The firm cut its Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) stake by 3.4%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.15%.

The company, which provides engineering, design, procurement, construction and maintenance services, has a market cap of $15.12 billion and an enterprise value of $16.48 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.39% and return on assets of 3.9% are outperforming 61% of companies in the construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.51.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.42% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.35% and Simons with 0.18%.

Mastercard

The firm exited its position in Mastercard Inc. (MA). The portfolio was impacted by -0.40%.

The payment processor company has a market cap of $348 billion and an enterprise value of $35.27 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 107.04% and return on assets of 20.39% are outperforming 98% of companies in the in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.84 is above the industry median of 0.33.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59% of outstanding shares, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 0.46% and Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44%.

Berkshire Hathaway

The firm reduced its position in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) by 4.42%. The trade had an impact of -0.12% on the portfolio.

The holding company has a market cap of $577.49 billion and an enterprise value of $662.43 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.95% and return on assets of 4.5% are outperforming 55% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.25.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.80% of outstanding shares, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Russo with 0.09%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

