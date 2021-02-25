Timken Awards Annual Scholarships to Develop Next Generation of Innovators and Leaders

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com ) is helping to fund the futures of 20 students in pursuit of careers ranging from artificial intelligence and engineering to nursing and psychology. In a virtual awards ceremony today, the company presented college scholarships to the children of Timken associates in eight countries: United States, Brazil, Canada, China, France, India, Italy and Poland. Since the scholarship program's inception in 1958, The Timken Company Charitable and Educational Fund has awarded more than $25 million in scholarships.

"The Timken Global Scholars Program is an important way we reward our families and recognize the accomplishments of some exceptional students," said Timken Chairman John M. Timken, Jr. "We are committed to helping these talented young people pursue higher education so they can innovate, lead and make many contributions that will move their communities – and our world – forward."

Mariah Cotsamire, daughter of assembly and inspection lead Mary Cotsamire and Michael Cotsamire, earned the Henry Timken Scholar Award, valued at $25,000 annually and renewable up to three years. Mariah is a graduate of Colonel Crawford High School in North Robinson, Ohio, and is in her first year at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, majoring in nursing.

With aspirations to become a family nurse practitioner or nurse anesthetist, Mariah was named to the Capital University president's list for high academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester. She plays on the women's golf team and volunteers in the community, tutoring and mentoring young student athletes.

Jonas Muhlenkamp, son of senior materials specialist Aaron Muhlenkamp and Peggy Muhlenkamp, received the Jack Timken Scholar Award, valued at $20,000 annually and renewable up to three years. Jonas is finishing his final year at Hoover High School in North Canton, Ohio. He plans to attend Carnegie Mellon University or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to study applied mathematics and computer science.

Jonas is a National Merit Finalist and Eagle Scout. He intends to specialize in artificial intelligence and pursue a career as a software developer or researcher.

Joining Mariah and Jonas as scholarship winners, six students received $10,000 annual awards, renewable up to three years. They include:

Morgen Ahlfeld, daughter of shift supervisor Eric Ahlfeld and Julie Ahlfeld, from Covenant Christian School in Ludington, Mich. Morgen plans to study nursing at Lansing Community College and Hope College in Holland, Mich.

Caroline Borger, daughter of manufacturing continuous improvement specialist John Borger and Liz Borger, from Lebanon High School in Lebanon, N.H. Caroline currently majors in psychology, applied statistics and religious studies at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla.

Carter Guerrin, son of quality assurance and product management manager Ken Guerrin and Linda Carter, from Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, N.C. Carter plans to major in biochemistry at the University of South Carolina.

Patrick Li, son of senior noise, vibration and harshness engineering specialist Victor Li and Sophia Liu, from Hudson High School in Hudson, Ohio. Patrick plans to study bioscience and business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Michael Lindow, son of sales development manager Todd Lindow and Jodi Lindow, from Perrysburg High School in Perrysburg, Ohio. He currently studies business at the University of Cincinnati.

Brock West, son of principal quality and reliability analyst Troy West and Renee West, from Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Brock plans to study political science or law at Ohio Northern University.

The following 12 winners earned $10,000 one-time scholarships:

Daniel Beheler, son of operational excellence manager Tommy Beheler and Mindy Beheler, from Gaffney High School in Gaffney, S.C. Daniel plans to study accounting or finance at a four-year university.

William Dent, son of managing director of Europe Ian Dent and Karen Dent, from the European School of Strasbourg in Strasbourg, France. William plans to study chemical engineering at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland or the University College London.

Ethan Gullett, son of global engineering systems manager Chris Gullett and Mandy Gullett, from Lake High School in Uniontown, Ohio. Ethan plans to study mechanical engineering at Miami University of Ohio.

Prihanshu Joarder, son of operator technician Ranjan Joarder and Soma Joarder, from Carmel Junior College in Jamshedpur, India. Prihanshu plans to attend the India Institute of Technology-Kharagpur to major in engineering.

Darshan Madesh, son of project leader Madesh D and Chaya Devi K, from Saved High School in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. Darshan currently majors in computer science at PES University, and aspires to pursue post-graduate studies at Stanford University.

Bianca Mammarella, daughter of automotive aftermarket national sales manager Albert Mammarella and Nadia Mammarella, from Emily Carr Secondary School in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada. She currently studies integrated science and biology at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Tejashree Rangarajan, daughter of environmental health and safety head Ramakrishnan Rangarajan, from Mahindra World School in Chengalpattu, India. Tejashree plans to study engineering and computer science at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Ga.

Pedro Antonio Barbarosa Rossi, son of senior accounting analyst Maria Isabel Barbarosa Rossi and Marco Antonio Rossi, from Externato Santo Antônio in São Caerano do Sul, São Paulo, Brazil. Pedro plans to study engineering at the University of São Paulo.

Jessia Smith, daughter of service center technician Margaret Smith, from Union Christian Day School in Union, S.C. Jessia plans to study exercise science at the University of South Carolina.

Mateusz Stępień, son of Sosnoweic plant manager Michal Stępień and Agnieszka Niedziela Mielniczek, from Adam Mickiewicz High School in Katowice, Silesia, Poland. Mateusz plans to attend the Medical University of Silesia.

Federico Vitali, son of senior sales manager of Italy and Southeastern Europe Vanni Vitali and Claudia Muratore, from Liceo Virgilio High School in Milan, Italy. Federico plans to study biomedical engineering at Politecnicio di Milano.

Kefei (Lucy) Wu, daughter of director of finance and controller Yu (Rain) Feng, from Shanghai Datong High School in Shanghai, China. Lucy plans to study electrical and computer engineering at the University of Michigan's Shanghai Jiao Tong University Joint Institute.

