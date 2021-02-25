Magellan Midstream to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) announced today that it plans to participate in the following virtual investor conferences next week:

Michael Mears , chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at 1:30 p.m. Eastern on Mon., March 1 at the Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference. The virtual session will be moderated by Robert Kad , Morgan Stanley equity research analyst, with a webcast available live on the day of the event; and

Aaron Milford, chief operating officer, is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Tues., March 2 at the Credit Suisse Annual Energy Summit. The virtual session will be moderated by Spiro Dounis, Credit Suisse equity research analyst, with a webcast available live on the day of the event.

The live webcasts will be available on the partnership's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx, with replays available for at least 30 days.

In addition, management will be hosting virtual meetings with institutional investors during the conferences. The slides used for these meetings also will be available at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

