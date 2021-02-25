eHealth's Online Customer Center Reaches Milestone of 100,000 Signups Since its Launch in October

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) announced that over 100,000 Medicare customers have created accounts through the company's new Customer Center since its official launch in October of 2020.

"Our Medicare customers were quick to understand the value of our new Customer Center, as this milestone achievement shows," said eHealth CEO Scott Flanders. "Through the Customer Center we're building a new foundation for an ongoing relationship with both new and existing customers. As more Medicare customers take advantage of our Customer Center, we believe their satisfaction and confidence in their Medicare plan will increase – a critical element in our retention of their business."

With the Customer Center, eHealth's Medicare customers are invited – but not required – to create a secure personal profile describing their prescription drugs, preferred doctors and pharmacies, their current Medicare insurance plan, and other relevant heath care data. Users are able to import information provided to eHealth sales agents by phone into their profile, update their personal data on an ongoing basis, and print out copies of their drug regimen and doctors for use at their pharmacy or medical care provider's office, or for personal reference.

Since Medicare beneficiaries' health care needs and key plan benefits can change over time, the Customer Center enables users to quickly access personalized plan comparisons and recommendations based on their saved profile, helping them identify and maintain the best Medicare coverage for their needs year after year.

Mr. Flanders continued: "At a time when many seniors are struggling through multiple and often challenging online processes to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines or schedule video visits with their medical providers, our Customer Center offers them a simple, intuitive way to monitor the process of their Medicare insurance applications and track their personal drug regimen and preferred doctors. We look forward to expanding the functionality of the Customer Center in the months to come."

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 180 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Media inquiries, please contact:

Lara Sasken

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehealths-online-customer-center-reaches-milestone-of-100-000-signups-since-its-launch-in-october-301235672.html

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.