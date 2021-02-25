>
PRNewswire
Articles 

ArcBest Carrier ABF Freight Announces 2021 Load Team

February 25, 2021 | About: NAS:ARCB +3.09%

ABF honors exceptional dock workers from U.S. service centers

FORT SMITH, Ark., Feb. 25, 2021

FORT SMITH, Ark., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® has selected members of the 2021 ABF Freight Load Team.

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)

The ABF Freight Load Team is an elite group of freight-handling professionals from ABF service centers throughout North America.

Members of the 2021 ABF Freight Load Team are: Roger Anderson of Cincinnati, Ohio; Mike Auer of Scranton, Pennsylvania; Alan Block of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Trent Caldwell of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Jose Carreno of Salt Lake City, Utah; James Croce of Providence, Rhode Island; Jeff Davis of Denver, Colorado; Jeremy Enders of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; David Fender of Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Jody Johnson of Atlanta, Georgia; William Joyce of Kansas City, Missouri; Tony King of Little Rock, Arkansas; Darren McCarter of Knoxville, Tennessee; Ernesto Morales of Laredo, Texas; Jason Perdue of Dayton, Ohio; Jake Potter of Springfield, Missouri; Kinneth Rodges of Dallas, Texas; Bobby Smith of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Michael Villarreal of South Chicago, Illinois; and Johnny Zydel of Phoenix, Arizona.

"The 2021 ABF Load Team is made up of true professionals who are meticulous in providing a positive customer experience with every single shipment they handle," said Andy Upchurch, vice president – service center operations for ABF Freight. "They have proven to be experts in their field and understand the importance of delivering shipments on time, damage free and intact. Their knowledge and skillsets make them a valuable resource for ABF and our customers."

ABF Freight Load Team members are selected based on their safety records, their involvement in the company's Quality Process, their personal integrity and their ability to load trailers in an optimal fashion.

ABF established its Load Team in 1994 to honor outstanding performance and draw upon dock employees' expertise regarding procedures, training and equipment. A new team is chosen annually.

ABOUT ARCBEST
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Josh Havens
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 479-494-8125

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-carrier-abf-freight-announces-2021-load-team-301235792.html

SOURCE ArcBest


