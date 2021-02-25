USANA executive director recognized as a top young leader in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA extends a tremendous congratulations to Teresa Elias, executive director of digital and brand strategy, for being named one of Utah Business Magazine's 40 under 40.

Teresa was honored at an awards ceremony yesterday, along with other distinguished Utah professionals—young leaders who are elevating the future of business throughout the state.

Joining USANA in 2010 as an editor in creative services, Teresa has advanced to her current position of executive director of brand strategy and digital marketing. In this role, she oversees the look and feel of the USANA brand, USANA's digital content strategy, athlete partnerships, and digital marketing (UI/UX, SEO, CMS, and email).

"Teresa has been instrumental in the development and implementation of USANA's new brand strategy," says Dan Macuga, chief communications and marketing officer at USANA. "She is the first to lead USANA's brand department, and this opportunity has allowed Teresa to create something entirely new and innovative here at USANA. This recognition is very well-deserved."

The impact of Teresa's leadership includes an extremely successful refresh of USANA's brand image and tone of voice, with a distinct focus on consistency and alignment across all customer and Associate touchpoints throughout USANA's 24 markets. She is driven and passionate about her work, and her department adds immense value to the company.

"It has been an honor watching Teresa grow into the strong businesswoman and leader she is today," says Ashley Collins, USANA's executive vice president of marketing. "I have known Teresa for more than a decade and have experienced, first-hand, the wonderful asset she is to USANA. Her future is extremely bright."

