Litify Chooses Vonage as its Preferred Contact Center Partner to Enhance Customer Experience for Legal Service Providers

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced today that Litify , a fully-integrated legal Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, has chosen Vonage as its preferred contact center partner.

Litify is a complete business transformation platform built on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering legal professionals to improve their practices, client experience and operations. Leveraging Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce (VCC) solution, Litify will have the ability to add new capabilities to its offering, helping customers transform the way they connect and engage with their legal clients.

Together, Vonage and Litify enable law firms nationwide to provide an enhanced customer experience through the Vonage Contact Center solutions while increasing efficiency through Litify's integrated legal technology platform. With Salesforce integration at the heart of Vonage's cloud-based contact center software, Litify customers can create enhanced customer experiences and be more efficient across every channel.

"Law firms are always looking for new ways to improve the intake experience—both for the employee and the prospective client," said Reuven Moskowitz, Litify CEO and Founder. "With Litify's strategic partnership with Vonage, we are enabling our customers to do just that. Through the Vonage Contact Center, Litify customers will be able to transform how they communicate and operate, while realizing the efficiency and security benefits of remaining within the Litify platform and the Salesforce ecosystem."

Using Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce, Litify's customers can leverage their Salesforce capabilities and access all of the tools a cloud-based contact center solution provides, all within the same environment. This includes the ability to route calls to appropriate agents to address immediate needs, customize dashboards with real-time performance data and unlock hidden insights with Salesforce Einstein Analytics.

"We are thrilled that Litify has chosen Vonage to help their customers accelerate the way they connect, enhancing the agent and customer experience - from anywhere," said Rodolpho Cardenuto, President, Applications Group for Vonage. "With our Salesforce integration, Vonage will provide Litify's customers with access to key client data and insights, while enabling next generation communications that are more flexible, intelligent and personal, across any channel and to address the varied needs of legal service clients."

The award-winning Vonage Contact Center integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into a business's CRM platform, allowing agents immediate access to a caller's history of interactions, minimize wait times and improve the caller experience.

About Vonage

Vonage, (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About Litify

Founded in late 2016, Litify's mission is to empower the legal community to standardize their best practices and deliver optimal outcomes for their clients with the most flexible and fully integrated business transformation platform for lawyers . The singular platform streamlines and automates task management, document generation, matter management, client communications, and more while providing data-driven insights that help law firms and corporations scale and increase their bottom line. Built on Salesforce.com, Litify is a secure, extensible, and rapidly evolving platform.

