>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Enova Announces Definitive Agreement to Combine its ODX Business with Fundation's Business to form Market-Leading Digital Account Origination Company

February 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:ENVA -1.4%

Combined company will serve top U.S. banks with AI-based analytics solutions and a global SaaS platform.

Enova will retain a minority stake in the new combined company.

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology and analytics company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to combine its ODX business with Fundation, an origination solutions provider focused on the business banking market. Enova will retain a minority stake in the new combined business.

Enova International Logo (PRNewsFoto/Enova International, Inc.)

The combined company will be named Linear Financial Technologies ("Linear") and will be the market leader in AI-based SaaS small business lending solutions, digital account origination technology and insights for financial institutions, B2B vendors and SMB service providers.

"This transaction creates the largest independent SaaS provider to banks for small business lending, with a product set that is superior to other offerings in the market," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "We believe that this transaction will fuel growth for Linear while enabling us to more efficiently focus our efforts on growing our core U.S. SMB and consumer businesses."

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its AI and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enova-announces-definitive-agreement-to-combine-its-odx-business-with-fundations-business-to-form-market-leading-digital-account-origination-company-301235626.html

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)