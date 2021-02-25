>
Semler to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

February 25, 2021 | About: OTCPK:SMLR +3.99% OTCPK:SMLR +3.99%

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: SMLR), a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced that its chief executive officer, Doug Murphy-Chutorian, and chief marketing officer, Dennis Rosenberg, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.

The presentation will be available on-demand beginning March 9, at 7:00 am ET and may be accessed through the following link: http://www.semlerscientific.com/hcwr-global. The presentation will be archived for a period of 90 days after the conference. Management will also participate in 1-on-1 calls with investors on March 10 during the conference.

About Semler Scientific, Inc.
Semler Scientific, Inc. is a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Semler Scientific's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative proprietary products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific commercially launched its first patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared product in 2011, and received FDA 510(k) clearance for QuantaFlo®, the next generation version of this product, in 2015. QuantaFlo® is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease. QuantaFlo® is used by Semler Scientific's customers to more comprehensively evaluate their patients for risk of heart attacks and strokes. Semler Scientific believes it is positioned to provide valuable information to its insurance company and physician customers, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at semlerscientific.com.

CONTACT:
Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
[email protected]
212 966 3650

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semler-to-participate-in-the-hc-wainwright-global-life-sciences-conference-301235401.html

SOURCE Semler Scientific, Inc.


