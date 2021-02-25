BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in a virtual investor conference next week. Pertinent details include:

Date:

March 2, 2021 Conference:

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference Event URL:

https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-raymond-james-institutional-investors-conference Presentation Time:

10:00 a.m. ET iRobot executives:

Colin Angle, chairman and CEO



Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

About iRobot Corporation

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irobot-announces-participation-in-upcoming-raymond-james-investor-conference-301234990.html

SOURCE iRobot Corporation