Telxius Expands Connectivity Capabilities in the QTS Richmond NAP

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega-scale data center solutions, and Telxius, the leading neutral telecommunications infrastructure operator with an extensive portfolio of towers and submarine cable, today announced the expansion of Telxius' network infrastructure in the QTS Richmond Network Access Point (NAP).

In 2018, Telxius moved into QTS' 1.3 million square foot LEED Gold Certified Richmond mega data center, establishing QTS as the closest Tier 3 designed data center to Telxius' MAREA and BRUSA next-generation subsea cables, significantly closer than data centers and network exchange points in Ashburn, Va.

MAREA, one of the lowest latency and highest capacity cables connecting the US and Europe, and BRUSA, providing the highest capacity and ultra-low latency route to South America and the Caribbean without having to detour through Ashburn, enhance the QTS Richmond NAP by adding to the multivariant networks already at the NAP.

With these new enhanced capabilities Telxius now offers direct access to its Global Tier 1 IP Backbone (AS12956), a network that provides direct connectivity to over 350 million fixed and wireless Telefónica subscribers in Europe and Latin America and direct peering with other Tier 1 networks in the US, Europe and Latin America. In addition, the Telxius expansion enhances its wavelength capabilities over Telxius' submarine cable network.

"Telxius plays a key role as the QTS Richmond NAP continues to expand as the fastest, lowest latency network distribution center to and from three continents," said Sean Baillie, Executive Vice President, Connectivity Strategy, QTS. "With significant critical power capacity, global IP, diverse fiber routes and an expanding connectivity ecosystem, the Richmond NAP is ideally suited to facilitate data center infrastructure and network sophistication required by the world's largest enterprise, hyperscale and government customers."

"Expanding into QTS Richmond NAP will allow us to better serve the world's largest enterprise, wholesale and hyperscale customers with the most reliable, lowest latency connectivity solutions," said Enrique Valdés, VP of Sales, North Region, Telxius. "We are pleased to expand our presence in the QTS Richmond NAP that is becoming recognized as a strategic exchange for any organization looking to serve international customers with the lowest latency across the BRUSA and MAREA subsea cables."

In addition to Telxius, the QTS Richmond NAP features diverse connectivity for cloud and hybrid colocation including carrier-neutral cloud interconnection (Megaport and PacketFabric) for AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google clouds, in-building access to 21 on-net carriers, multiple fiber routes, third party neutral internet peering exchanges and direct access to leading cloud ecosystems. The data center features more than 500,000 square feet of raised floor capacity with a future path to more than one million square feet of raised floor capacity across a 220-acre campus.

Richmond continues to expand its appeal as a destination for enterprises, including Bank of America's recently expanded operations in Henrico County and Facebook's construction of a two million square foot data center adjacent to QTS in White Oak Technology Park.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Media Contacts:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-7245

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telxius-expands-connectivity-capabilities-in-the-qts-richmond-nap-301235597.html

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.