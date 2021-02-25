>
Goodyear Names Chris Helsel SVP, Global Operations And Chief Technology Officer

February 25, 2021 | About: NAS:GT -1.07%

Jon Bellissimo retires after four-decade career

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2021

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that Christopher P. Helsel has been named senior vice president, global operations and chief technology officer. He succeeds Jonathan Bellissimo, who is retiring after a Goodyear career spanning four decades.

Christopher P. Helsel, senior vice president, global operations and chief technology officer

Helsel is currently senior vice president and chief technology officer, a role he has held since 2018.

"Chris Helsel's broad range of experiences leading product innovation, technology and product industrialization make him ideal to lead Goodyear's Global Operations and Technology organization," said Richard J. Kramer, chairman, CEO and president. "In addition, his willingness to promote new thinking and challenge the status quo will serve our technology and manufacturing efforts well as we take Goodyear into the next stage of leadership in a hyper-competitive industry."

"At the same time, we deeply appreciate Jon's vast contributions and leadership at Goodyear during his 43-year career. We all owe Jon a debt of gratitude for his relentless pursuit of quality, safety and results throughout his service to our company."

Helsel, 55, joined Goodyear in 1996 and has been in his most recent role since 2017. During his career, he has worked in a variety of roles of increasing leadership responsibilities. He was previously director of technology programs at Goodyear's Innovation Center in Luxembourg before serving as director, North America commercial and global off-highway technology at Goodyear.

As chief technology officer, Helsel led Goodyear's technology and innovation development, especially in the growing area of new mobility. He earned his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from Cleveland State University and his Master's in the same discipline from The University of Akron.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-names-chris-helsel-svp-global-operations-and-chief-technology-officer-301235828.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company


